Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,960,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the May 31st total of 29,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 29.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Comstock Resources by 13.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 80.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, KGH Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 119.3% during the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after buying an additional 4,670,959 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRK traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.92. 1,508,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,642. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.97 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.25%. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRK

About Comstock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.