CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) CEO James A. Brock Sells 1,700 Shares

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $169,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,710,430.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
CONSOL Energy Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of CEIX opened at $102.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.77. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.85 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.
CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.
