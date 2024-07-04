Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Shares Down 20%

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 297,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 436,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Down 20.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$7.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Consolidated Lithium Metals

In other news, Director Brett Laurence Lynch purchased 952,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,320.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,469,000 shares of company stock worth $157,205. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.

