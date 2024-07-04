Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.56

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 218991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

