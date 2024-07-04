Cookie (COOKIE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.05 Million

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Cookie token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cookie has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cookie has a market cap of $6.05 million and $4.09 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cookie

Cookie was first traded on June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,937,614 tokens. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 59,102,176.64165047 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.12528172 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,166,923.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cookie using one of the exchanges listed above.

