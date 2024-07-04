Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.11

Shares of Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as high as C$1.13. Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 126,200 shares trading hands.
Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$51.45 million and a P/E ratio of -138.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.11.
Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Company Profile
Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nevada. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V)
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.