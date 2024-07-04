Coral Products (LON:CRU) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.68 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18). 132,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 147,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.19).

Coral Products Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.48. The company has a market cap of £12.48 million, a PE ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Coral Products alerts:

Coral Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Coral Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coral Products Company Profile

In other news, insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond bought 4,000 shares of Coral Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £440 ($556.54). In related news, insider David Low purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,162.16). Also, insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond acquired 4,000 shares of Coral Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £440 ($556.54). Insiders purchased 49,000 shares of company stock worth $514,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.