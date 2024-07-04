Coral Products (LON:CRU) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.68 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18). 132,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 147,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.19).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.48. The company has a market cap of £12.48 million, a PE ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 0.54.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Coral Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.
Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.
