Core Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,881 Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,881 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $763,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 698,003 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $23,704,000 after purchasing an additional 50,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $292,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AIQ stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.53. 344,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,959. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.88 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55.
