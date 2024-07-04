Core Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $76,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGDV stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,225. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $33.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

