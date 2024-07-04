Core Wealth Partners LLC Has $12.27 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 9.3% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $2,003,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $1,605,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $266.34. The stock had a trading volume of 405,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,755. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.85. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.00 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.08.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

