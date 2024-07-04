Core Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 7,199.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 179,341 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 816,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after buying an additional 179,132 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 217,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 64,574 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FENY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,746. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

