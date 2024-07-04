Core Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,468,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 92,661 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 439,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,127,000 after purchasing an additional 37,686 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,906,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,392,467. The stock has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.58.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.