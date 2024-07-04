Core Wealth Partners LLC Takes $278,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.64. 1,286,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,398. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.94. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.