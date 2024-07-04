Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.71. 922,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,099. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

