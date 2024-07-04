Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $6.98 Million Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMUB. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 812,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after buying an additional 399,905 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 712,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 582,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,995 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,382,000 after purchasing an additional 146,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 420,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the period.

Shares of JMUB stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 189,031 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

