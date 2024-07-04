Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $7.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,670. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The company has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

