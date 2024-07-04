Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $848,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.18. 2,056,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,233. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.65.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

