Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $9.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,366,000. Arvest Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.12. 2,476,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,388,684. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

