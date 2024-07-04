Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,555 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.09. The company had a trading volume of 130,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,186. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.536 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

