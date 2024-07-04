Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

FLQL stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,485 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.