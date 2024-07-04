Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.05. 153,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,038. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $125.64. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

