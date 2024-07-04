Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,975 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 108,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 188,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,309. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0699 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

