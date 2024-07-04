Cornish Metals (LON:CUSN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.22

Cornish Metals Inc. (LON:CUSN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.22 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.38 ($0.07), with a volume of 2077194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.70 ($0.07).

Cornish Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £29.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.01.

About Cornish Metals

(Get Free Report)

Cornish Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, zinc, silver, nickel, lithium, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects are the South Crofty project comprising an underground mine permission area that covers 1,490 hectares located in the Central Mining District of Cornwall, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cornish Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornish Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.