Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.18 or 0.00010633 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.41 billion and $278.04 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00043750 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011655 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000649 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

