CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $73.83 on Thursday. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.14, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

