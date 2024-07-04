Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,227 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.6% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.5% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,221.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 41,480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $862.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $807.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $743.56. The company has a market cap of $382.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $524.63 and a twelve month high of $873.96.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

