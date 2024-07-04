Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.30

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 224590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.31 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 383,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 9.9% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 224,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,254,000. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

