CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,870,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the May 31st total of 15,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $53.90 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average is $64.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,624 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $71,496,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,661,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,599,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

