Critical Comparison: Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) & Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX)

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) and Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.3% of Genelux shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Genelux shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Genelux has a beta of -1.57, suggesting that its share price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclerion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genelux 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Genelux and Cyclerion Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Genelux presently has a consensus target price of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1,584.03%. Given Genelux’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Genelux is more favorable than Cyclerion Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genelux and Cyclerion Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genelux $8,000.00 8,244.48 -$28.30 million ($0.97) -1.98 Cyclerion Therapeutics $1.62 million 3.76 -$5.26 million N/A N/A

Cyclerion Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Genelux.

Profitability

This table compares Genelux and Cyclerion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genelux N/A -125.58% -86.03% Cyclerion Therapeutics N/A -77.93% -61.09%

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics beats Genelux on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing V2ACT Immunotherapy for treating pancreatic cancer. Genelux Corporation has a licensing agreement with ELIAS Animal Health, LLC for V-VET1, a clinical stage animal health product candidate. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for serious diseases. It is developing Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to out-license for cardiovascular diseases; and Praliciguat, a systemic sGC stimulator that is licensed to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. for the treatment of rare kidney disease. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

