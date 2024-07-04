Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 21,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 166,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$3.25 to C$2.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.34 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.76.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

