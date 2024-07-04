Critical Review: United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) and United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and United Parks & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -256.43% -45.50% -13.92% United Parks & Resorts 13.84% -88.59% 9.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and United Parks & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A United Parks & Resorts 1 2 3 0 2.33

Institutional and Insider Ownership

United Parks & Resorts has a consensus price target of $63.83, suggesting a potential upside of 20.46%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Parks & Resorts is more favorable than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

3.6% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.9% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and United Parks & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $24.13 million 0.75 -$68.68 million ($10.78) -0.26 United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 1.92 $234.20 million $3.72 14.24

United Parks & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Parks & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Parks & Resorts beats Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the DoubleTree by Hilton located in downtown Canton, and the Hall of Fame Village, which is a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination. The company is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is a subsidiary of Industrial Realty Group, LLC.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania; and theme park in Chula Vista, California. It operates a portfolio of theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brand name. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

