CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 616.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,823 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises about 1.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,681,402. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $387.18. 1,456,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,017,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.72. The company has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.54, a PEG ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $394.64.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

