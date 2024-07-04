CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $390.08 and last traded at $387.18. Approximately 1,456,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,017,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $385.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.35.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $347.10 and its 200 day moving average is $316.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.54, a P/E/G ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,681,402 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

