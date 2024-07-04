Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading Down 5%

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 141,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 699,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

CGEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $967.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,628,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

