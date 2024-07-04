Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Up 8.2 %

NYSE:CULP opened at $4.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. Culp has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Culp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Culp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Culp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter worth about $6,010,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Featured Stories

