Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Short Interest Down 8.0% in June

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,860,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the May 31st total of 11,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Cushman & Wakefield

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $188,078,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 37.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 34.5% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 101,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 37.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 273,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 668,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $11.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.75 and a beta of 1.33.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Stories

