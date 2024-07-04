CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837,801 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,100 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,209,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8,697.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $104,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $56.70. 5,371,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,197,653. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.81. The company has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

