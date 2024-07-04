D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 137000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.42 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.00.

About D-BOX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D-BOX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-BOX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.