D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $156.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $181.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

DHI stock opened at $135.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.40.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,262 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,547,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,217,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $516,530,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,254,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,074 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after acquiring an additional 484,058 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

