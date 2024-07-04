Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.54

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 17265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

