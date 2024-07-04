Decred (DCR) Price Tops $12.26 on Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Decred has a total market cap of $198.29 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decred has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $12.26 or 0.00021550 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00076295 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010566 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,167,979 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

