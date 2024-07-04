Decred Price Reaches $12.99 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $209.94 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decred has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $12.99 or 0.00022258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00078663 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010487 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,167,552 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.