Decred Trading Down 18.1% Over Last Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Decred coin can now be bought for $12.67 or 0.00022291 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $204.91 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00079361 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010685 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001749 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- Aion (AION) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Decred Profile
DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,167,004 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org.
Buying and Selling Decred
