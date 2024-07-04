Decred Trading Down 18.1% Over Last Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Decred coin can now be bought for $12.67 or 0.00022291 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $204.91 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00079361 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010685 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,167,004 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

