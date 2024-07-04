Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $61.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

DAL opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.26. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

