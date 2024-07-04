DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.47

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.47 and last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 1905004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Insider Activity

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 22,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 74,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.