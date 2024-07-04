Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target to $27.00

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $25.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 114,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

