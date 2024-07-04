Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $77.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WMT. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $68.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $548.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $69.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

