Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Position Increased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,679 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 52,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 11.5% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,338,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,795,111. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

