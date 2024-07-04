Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 185,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DNTH stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.