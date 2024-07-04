Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,461 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 10.3% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned about 0.63% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $36,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,276,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,271,000 after purchasing an additional 265,810 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,574,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 192,990 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,333,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,738,000 after purchasing an additional 121,916 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,111,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,122,000 after buying an additional 98,426 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,068,000 after buying an additional 527,755 shares during the period.

DFAI stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.14. 574,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

